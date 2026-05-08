Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner & Many Celebs Lose Millions Of Followers Overnight; Here's Why

A sudden drop in Instagram follower counts across several high-profile accounts has triggered massive online debate, with users calling the incident the “Great Purge of 2026.” Celebrities, influencers and everyday creators alike reported losing thousands, and in some cases millions, of followers within hours.

Massive follower decline sparks online buzz

Social media users began noticing unusual changes earlier this week when follower numbers on major celebrity profiles appeared to shrink rapidly. Among the widely discussed names were global figures such as Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Screenshots showing sudden drops quickly went viral, fueling speculation that Instagram had launched a large-scale cleanup targeting fake or inactive accounts.

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While Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms, has not issued an official confirmation regarding a specific purge, the platform has historically conducted periodic removals of spam networks, bots and accounts linked to artificial follower-growth services.

Why did followers suddenly disappear?

Industry observers believe the decline may be linked to intensified efforts to improve authenticity and reduce manipulated engagement. Social media platforms regularly remove:

-Bot-operated profiles

-Dormant or inactive accounts

-Accounts connected to automated engagement tools

-Networks created for paid follower boosting

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Because celebrity profiles have massive audiences, they tend to experience the most noticeable losses when such cleanups occur.

Reports circulating online suggested some accounts lost millions of followers in a short span, while smaller creators experienced more modest declines ranging between two and five percent.

Concerns over genuine accounts being removed

Alongside the celebrations around increased transparency, some creators expressed concern that legitimate users may have been mistakenly flagged during automated moderation actions. Several Instagram and Threads users also reported temporary restrictions, reduced reach and sudden engagement drops during the same period.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Algorithm-driven enforcement systems can occasionally remove real accounts alongside suspicious ones, particularly during rapid anti-spam operations.

Renewed debate over fake followers

The incident has revived long-standing conversations about social media credibility and the pressure on public figures to maintain large follower counts. Previous industry studies have suggested that even highly followed celebrities often accumulate inactive or low-engagement followers over time, without necessarily purchasing them.