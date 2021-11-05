Virat Kohli celebrates his 33rd birthday with heart -warming wishes from fans and fellow cricketers; have a look

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turns 33 today, and fans couldn't think of a better opportunity to express their love for the Indian team Captain.

In 2011, Kohli made his Test debut. For the first time in 2013, he was ranked number one in the ICC ODI batters rankings. At the ICC World Twenty20, he was named Man of the Tournament twice (in 2014 and 2016). He also owns the global record for running 23,000 international runs in the fastest time.

Kohli has won numerous honours, including the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year) in 2017 and 2018, the ICC Test Player of the Year (2018), the ICC One-Day International Player of the Year (2012, 2017, 2018), and the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2012, 2017, 2018). (2016, 2017 and 2018). In 2013, he received the Arjuna Award, and in 2017, he received the Padma Shri in the sports category.

As we celebrate the Indian cricket team Captain's birthday, have a look at how fans have extended birthday greetings to Kohli on Twitter:

Meta to continue use of facial recognition feature for users

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:56 AM IST