Viral YSL Gift Set Controversy Sparks Relationship Debate Online As Woman Says It 'Shook' Their Marriage

A viral social media post about a luxury YSL skincare and makeup hamper has triggered widespread discussion about marriage, workplace boundaries, and the controversial idea of "work spouses."

The conversation began after a woman, identified on X as HMG (@Haleemarh_Gumel), shared a personal story about a gift her husband won during a company luncheon. According to her, he received a premium YSL beauty hamper as a prize but immediately handed it to a female coworker instead of bringing it home.

The situation gained even more attention after the company shared a photo of her husband presenting the hamper to the colleague on its official social media pages, where many praised him for the thoughtful gesture.

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Wife says she felt forgotten

The woman explained that the incident was never about the makeup itself but about what it represented.

Describing her reaction, she wrote, "The feeling of being undervalued was so violent it took my breath away. Not for ONE SECOND did I cross his mind."

She said she was at home caring for their child, cleaning, and preparing dinner while her husband was publicly celebrated for making another woman happy. According to her, it felt as though "the existence of his own wife was completely erased at that event."

When she later confronted him, she claimed he dismissed her feelings as "dramatic and crazy." He reportedly defended his decision by saying it would have looked awkward for him, as a man, to keep a makeup hamper in front of his colleagues and that he simply reacted in the moment.

She, however, viewed the incident differently, writing, "He says it's just silly jealousy, but to me, it was a betrayal of consideration."

Although the original post has since been deleted, screenshots circulated widely across social media, attracting millions of views.

Internet split over husband's decision

The story quickly spread beyond X to Reddit, Instagram, and Threads, where opinions were sharply divided.

Some users argued that a married person should always consider their spouse before giving away a valuable gift, especially one that could easily have been brought home. Others believed the husband was simply being polite in a professional setting and that the situation was being blown out of proportion.

One X user commented, "If you carry a package full of YSL makeup and give it to another woman out of the goodness of your heart, you’ll move in with her." Another wrote, "A married man has no business giving any unrelated woman a gift. It could have been a crayon, and he should have still brought it home to his begum."

Reddit discussions were equally intense. One commenter argued, "The item in question doesn't matter... The problem is, he's giving his coworker something he should be giving to his wife." Another added, "I hate onions. But if my husband were gifted a 5-pound sack of onions, I would still be upset if he gave it away to another woman."