 This Teddy Hoodie Has Caught The Attention Of Netizens; Viral Video Hits 50 Million Views
The video surfaced online to sell the clothing product which was titled "Teddy hoodie" closely aligning with its design.

Updated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
What's fashion? Some might call it wearing anything with grace and comfort, while others would want something funky and flashy. Interestingly, the same dress can be perceived by different people in different ways. While some are finding this hoodie cool, several others express a big no towards it.

We're talking about a video that is going viral on Instagram and shows a uniquely-styled hoodie. The attire is studded with many teddies, quite literally making it a different weave. The video surfaced online to sell the clothing product which was titled "Teddy hoodie" closely aligning with its design. WATCH VIDEO

The viral video, posted by a clothing store located in Bhayander West, opens showing a youth model flaunting and featuring the teddy hoodie. The camera zooms into his clothing and shows small teddies added all over the dress making it stand by its name.

As the video rolled out on the internet and attracted more than 8 lakh likes and 50 million views on Instagram, people took to the comments section reacting to the quirky pattern. The replies to the clip varied, however a majority of people didn't find the design appealing or worth purchasing.

One of the comments that caught our attention compared the model and his fashion sense with that of popular actress Uorfi Javed. It read: "Urfi ka bhai (Urfi's brother)." Memes too surfaced in this regard as people sarcastically expressed their confusion about this being a dress or just a store of teddies. Some hilariously commented, "This looked like popcorn."

