Viral Video Shows Mysore Auto-Rickshaw Turned Into A Mini Library For Passengers; Netizens Praise Initiative

Every day, social media surprises users with unusual and heartwarming content. From innovative ideas to inspiring human stories, viral videos often capture attention because they showcase something people rarely see in everyday life. A recent clip circulating online is doing exactly that, and it involves an auto-rickshaw unlike any other.

A creative auto ride that promotes reading

The viral video features an auto-rickshaw transformed into a small moving library designed to keep passengers engaged during their journey. Instead of a regular passenger setup, the auto is stocked with books neatly arranged for commuters to read while travelling.

The thoughtful initiative aims to make travel time productive and enjoyable, especially in busy cities where daily commutes can feel long and tiring.

More than just books inside the auto

The video reveals several interesting additions beyond reading material. Motivational notes and handwritten messages are displayed inside the vehicle, likely meant to uplift passengers’ moods. A small box filled with toffees is also kept for riders, adding a welcoming and friendly touch.

Another container holding slips of paper can be seen in the clip, which many viewers believe contain inspirational quotes or positive messages. The overall setup creates a cheerful and relaxing atmosphere for commuters.

Social media users praise the unique idea

Shared on Instagram by the account by.nanthithaparkavi, the video quickly gained traction online and has already received over 94,000 likes. Viewers flooded the comment section with appreciation for the innovative concept.

Many users described the idea as inspiring and meaningful, while others joked that they had just discovered their next business idea. Several comments highlighted how such initiatives can spread positivity and encourage reading habits among people.

The viral auto-rickshaw proves that innovation does not always require advanced technology or large investments. Sometimes, a simple idea, like sharing books and positivity during a ride, can inspire thousands and spark conversations across social media.