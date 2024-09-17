Viral Video: Saree-Clad Woman Grooves To Desi Song At Malaysia's Much-Visited Murugan Statue, Mixed Reactions Surface

Saree-Clad Woman's Dance Reel In Front Of Malaysia's Murugan Statue Triggers Debate | Instagram/Anaïs

Did you just ask us about what's trending on Instagram today? Let us tell you that there are couple of dance reels and Ganpati videos that are rocking the internet these days, however, one of the videos you can't really scroll without watching is this one. It shows a tourist in Malaysia wearing a saree and grooving to some desi vibes next to the much-visit Murugan statue there.

The woman was identified as a travel blogger named Anaïs. In her viral reel, she was seen visiting the popular spot in Malaysia where people come to worship Tamizh God Murugan. Rolling up the camera from Batu Caves, she performed some dance moves in front of the tall statue of Murugan.

Watch video

She danced to the Telugu folk song 'O Pilaga Venkati' in the recent video. She was seen wearing an elegant saree with an embellished blouse.

She uploaded the clip on Instagram earlier this September and soon it went viral. The dance reel has already received more than ten million views on the social media site.

Internet reacts

People didn't approve her dance video. They found it objectionable to dance to a romantic song in front of the much-revered Murugan statue. "Don't dance in front of the god this type of songs," netizens commented. Others expressed love and admiration towards her performance by writing, "Love from India."

Some users asked others to imagine the song and the woman's performance as an offering to Lord Venkatesha instead of the mere song character. "Popular in venkatesh name," said one, while another wrote, "Govinda Govinda."