Viral VIDEO: Passenger Blows Conch, Lights Diya Inside AC Train Coach To Perform Pooja; Railways Seeks Details For Probe | X

A video showing a passenger performing puja inside an air-conditioned train coach has gone viral on social media, triggering concerns over passenger safety and the misuse of public transport spaces. The clip reportedly shows the passenger conducting religious rituals, lighting a diya (oil lamp) and blowing a conch inside the moving train.

The incident has sparked a debate online, with several social media users questioning how someone could light an open flame in a confined space occupied by hundreds of passengers. While performing religious rituals is a personal choice, lighting a fire inside a train can potentially endanger the lives of fellow passengers.

Indian Railways Seeks Details To Investigate Incident

Responding to the viral video, Indian Railways has sought additional information to investigate the matter and take necessary action against those responsible.

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In its response, the railway authorities asked for details including the date and time of the incident, train number, PNR or UTS number and the complainant's mobile number.

Railways said, "For a proper investigation and necessary action regarding this matter, please provide the following details: the date and time of the incident, Train No., (PNR/UTS No.) and your mobile number. For a quicker resolution, you can also register your complaint directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

The authorities also urged passengers to report similar incidents through the RailMadad portal or by calling the railway helpline number 139.

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Netizens Slam Passenger Over Safety Concerns

The video has drawn sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the passenger for allegedly putting other travellers at risk.

One user demanded strict action, commenting, "put him behind bars.. Idiots, playing with others life's.."

Another person pointed towards the lack of civic responsibility, writing, "Lack of education & basic civic sense !"

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A third user questioned the normalisation of such behaviour and said, "Are we seriously normalising this? Performing pooja is a personal choice, but lighting a fire inside a train is reckless and irresponsible. Hundreds of passengers' lives are at risk."

Note: Details of the person in the video or the train remain unknown. FPJ could not independently verify the user-generated video.

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