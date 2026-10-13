Viral VIDEO: Man Hangs Outside Moving Train After Passengers Drag Him For Mobile Snatching Attempt At Bhagalpur Station; Falls On Platform

Viral VIDEO: Man Hangs Outside Moving Train After Passengers Drag Him For Mobile Snatching Attempt At Bhagalpur Station |

A suspected mobile phone snatcher had a narrow escape after his attempt to steal a passenger’s phone from a moving train turned into a dangerous ordeal at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. The man was caught by passengers, who held onto his hand as the train continued moving, leaving him struggling alongside the coach.

A video purportedly capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the risks associated with mobile phone theft on moving trains.

Passengers Grab Suspect’s Hand As Train Moves

According to reports, the incident occurred when the young man allegedly attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a passenger sitting near a train window. He seemingly expected to grab the device and escape before anyone could react.

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However, the attempt took an unexpected turn when passengers caught hold of his hand through the window. As the train continued moving, the man was left clinging to the window, unable to free himself.

The suspect reportedly pleaded with the passengers to release him while being dragged alongside the moving train. He struggled to keep pace with the coach as it travelled along the platform.

Man Falls Near Platform’s Edge, Security Personnel Catch Him

The situation continued until the train approached the end of the platform. The man eventually lost his grip and fell to the ground.

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Security personnel present at the station subsequently caught him, according to reports. However, details regarding his identity, whether he sustained any injuries, and the legal action taken against him have not been independently confirmed.

The viral footage has sparked discussions about mobile phone snatching at railway stations and the dangers associated with such incidents.