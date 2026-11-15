Viral VIDEO: Little Girl In Georgia Wins Hearts By Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mehendi Lagake Rakhna' |

A young girl in Georgia has taken the internet by storm with her adorable dance performance to a popular Bollywood wedding song. Eva Ana Maria, a little content creator, was recently seen singing and dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic track Mehendi Lagake Rakhna from the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

The video has struck a chord with Instagram users, not just because of Eva's enthusiasm for the Hindi song but also because of the heartwarming family moment unfolding in the background.

Little Girl Sings Along To Bollywood Classic As Grandfather Watches

In the now-viral clip, Eva can be seen enjoying the popular track while dancing beside a bonfire. Dressed in warm clothes, she confidently matches her moves to the beats and sings along to the Hindi lyrics, seemingly familiar with every word of the song.

Her grandfather sits nearby, watching her little performance with a smile. At one point, Eva briefly stops dancing to warm her hands by the fire before returning to her energetic moves. Her grandfather also joins in from his seat, making the moment even more special.

The little girl is also seen flashing a heart gesture while dancing, adding to the charm of the video.

Video Garners Nearly 60 Million Views

Eva, who regularly shares videos of herself dancing to songs in different languages, has built an online presence through her cheerful performances. However, her latest dance to the Bollywood favourite has attracted massive attention.

The clip has reportedly received nearly 60 million views, over five million likes and more than 98,000 comments on Instagram.

Social media users have been particularly delighted to see a young girl from Georgia singing along to a Hindi song that has remained popular across generations. While many praised her confidence and adorable dance moves, others couldn't stop appreciating the grandfather for being such an enthusiastic audience. Some also said that the grandfather is so lucky to witness and enjoy this time with the little girl.

Internet Celebrates Bollywood's Global Appeal

The video has once again highlighted how music can bring people together despite differences in language, culture and geography.

Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated romantic films. Its music, especially wedding favourites such as Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, continues to enjoy popularity decades after its release.