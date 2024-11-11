 Viral Video: Grandson Adorably Surprises Grandma Who Went To Dine Alone At Restaurant On Late Husband's Birthday
It was learned that the woman went into the restaurant to mark the birthday of her late husband. As she sat there waiting for her food to arrive on the table, someone else arrived. Her grandson walked in to surprise her, not letting her dine alone. Being posted during late October, the video has gone viral and attracted 2.5 million views.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Video: Grandma goes alone to restaurant on late husband's birthday, then this happens | Good News Movement

A heartwarming video that has rolled out on social media captures an adorable moment between two family members. It opens to show an elderly woman visiting an eatery all alone, only to see something surprising happening later.

It was learned that the woman went into the restaurant to mark the birthday of her late husband. As she sat there waiting for her food to arrive on the table, someone else arrived. Her grandson walked in to surprise her, not letting her dine alone.

The clip features her grandson entering the restaurant and approaching her table, leaving her surprised.

The elderly woman sat quietly at a corner able of the restaurant, unaware that her grandson was arriving soon to make her day.

The recently circulated footage has captured the hearts of viewers for showcasing the bond between a grandson and his grandmother.

The incident recorded none other than professional golfer Jordie Garner and his grandma on camera. It was learned that Garner drove 11 hours to meet his grandma on the grandpa's birth anniversary.

Video goes viral

Good News Movement uploaded the video on Instagram, while the sportsperson shared a picture with his grandma from the restaurant online. Being posted during late October, the video has gone viral and attracted 2.5 million views.

Many netizens reacted to the incident and praised the beautiful gesture of love displayed by the grandson. They commented on the video and called it something that the elderly woman would remember forever: "A surprise she'll never forget".

The video made a few people nostalgic about her late grandmother. "I wish I could hug my grandma one last time", one wrote.

"If this isn't the sweetest. Idk who he is but I am now a fan," said another.

