Viral Video: Despite Safety Advisory People Seen Looting Flood-Swept LPG Cylinders Home In Raigad

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district has led to an unusual and potentially dangerous situation after nearly 3,000 LPG cylinders were swept away by floodwaters from the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant. The incident occurred after a protective boundary wall at the facility gave way under the pressure of incessant rain, allowing floodwaters to rush into the premises.

The cylinders were carried away by the swollen Patalganga River and into the adjoining Kharpada Creek, prompting district authorities to issue an urgent public advisory.

Viral videos show cylinders floating down river

Several videos circulating on social media captured hundreds of LPG cylinders drifting downstream in fast-moving floodwaters. The unusual sight drew large crowds to a nearby bridge, where people gathered to watch the cylinders float past.

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Some viral clips also appeared to show individuals entering flooded areas and attempting to retrieve cylinders before taking them home, despite repeated warnings from authorities about the potential danger. Some videos show locals risking their lives and looting the washed-up cylinders.

'Officials warn against touching or using recovered cylinders

The Raigad district administration has cautioned residents that some of the washed-away cylinders may still contain liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), making them hazardous to handle.

Officials have strongly advised the public not to collect, open, transport or use any cylinder found in rivers, creeks or on riverbanks. Floodwaters can damage cylinder valves and safety mechanisms, increasing the risk of gas leaks if they are handled improperly.

"There is no certainty whether the cylinders contain LPG or whether they remain safe to handle. Picking them up, opening them or taking them home could pose a serious risk," the collector warned.

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Collector appeals for public cooperation

Raigad Collector Kishan Javle urged residents to immediately inform authorities if they spot any of the missing cylinders instead of attempting to recover them on their own.

He also requested that anyone who has already recovered a cylinder should safely surrender it at an authorised collection centre.

Recovered cylinders can be deposited at:

-The HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant

-Any nearby HPCL LPG distributor

-The Khalapur Tehsildar's Office

-The local Tehsildar's Office

-The office of the Sub-Divisional Officer

Authorities have reiterated that cylinders should not be stored inside homes until they have been inspected by trained personnel.

Raigad remains one of the worst-hit districts in Maharashtra during the ongoing spell of heavy monsoon rainfall. Continuous downpours over the past several days have caused rivers to overflow, triggered flooding in low-lying areas and disrupted normal life across the district.