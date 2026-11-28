Delhi Man Threatens Content Creator With Shoe After Being Confronted For Dumping Waste In Yamuna |

A video of a confrontation between a Delhi-based content creator and a man allegedly dumping waste into the Yamuna river has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism over river pollution and the aggressive response to those who speak up against it.

The video, recorded by content creator Kamal Chaudhary, shows him confronting a man reportedly seen throwing waste into the river from a flyover. What follows is a heated exchange, with the man allegedly threatening to assault Kamal for questioning his actions.

Man Gets Aggressive After Being Questioned Over River Pollution

Kamal, who frequently posts videos highlighting environmental concerns, approaches the man and asks him why he is throwing waste into the Yamuna. He attempts to explain how such irresponsible behaviour contributes to the river's growing pollution problem and why people should refrain from dumping garbage into water bodies.

However, the man seemingly reacts angrily to being confronted. He gets into an argument with Kamal, hurls abuses at him and threatens to hit him with his shoe. He is also heard challenging the content creator to stop him if he dares.

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In the accompanying caption, Kamal further alleged that the man had pulled out a baseball bat to intimidate him during the confrontation.

Clarifying why he filmed and shared the incident, Kamal said he wanted to encourage people to protect the environment rather than provoke a confrontation. He also questioned whether raising concerns about the condition of the river had become a crime.

"Is speaking up to protect our river and environment now a crime?" he asked.

Viral Video Draws Reactions, Netizens Demand Action

The video has sparked outrage online, with several social media users backing Kamal for calling out the alleged dumping of waste. Many criticised the man's reported threats and urged authorities to take action against those responsible for polluting public water bodies.

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The clip was also reshared by other social media personalities, including Amit Kilhor, bringing further attention to the incident and the identity of the man involved.

The confrontation has once again highlighted the need for civic responsibility and accountability when it comes to protecting the environment.

The Yamuna, one of the country's most important rivers, continues to struggle with severe pollution, particularly along stretches passing through Delhi. Untreated sewage, industrial discharge, solid waste and other pollutants have contributed to its deteriorating water quality over the years.