Viral Video Captures Exact Moment When Gunman Opened Fire At Teotihuacan Pyramids In Mexico; 1 Dead, 13 Injured

Viral Video Captures Exact Moment Gunman Opens Fire At Teotihuacan Pyramids In Mexico; 1 Dead, 13 Injured |

Mexico: A chilling viral video capturing the exact moment a gunman opened fire at the Teotihuacan Pyramids has sparked global outrage and concern, after the attack left one person dead and 13 others injured.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows tourists descending the Pyramid of the Moon when the attacker suddenly climbs onto the structure, pulls out a firearm and begins shooting. Panic-stricken visitors can be seen scrambling down the steep steps as gunshots ring out, turning a popular tourist site into a scene of chaos within seconds.

Momento exacto en el que el tirador subió a la pirámide, sacó el arma y empezó a disparar a los turistas. https://t.co/UnDosaTGmS — Informa Cosmos (@InformaCosmos) April 23, 2026

Authorities identified the shooter as Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, a 27-year-old Mexican national, who later died by suicide at the scene. The shooting occurred around 11:30 am when dozens of tourists had gathered at the top of the pyramid.

According to a report by Fox56news quoting eyewitnesses, the gunman initially fired into the air before directing shots toward people attempting to flee. In total, seven people suffered gunshot wounds, while six others were injured during the stampede and confusion.

Canadian National Killed In Shooting

Among the victims were tourists from multiple countries, including the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Russia and Canada. A Canadian national was killed in the attack.

Investigators revealed that the gunman was allegedly obsessed with ancient sacrificial rituals linked to the Teotihuacan civilisation and appeared to be attempting to reenact them. Witnesses reported that he shouted threats referencing 'sacrifice' during the incident.

Lo ocurrido hoy en Teotihuacán nos duele profundamente. Expreso mi más sincera solidaridad con las personas afectadas y sus familias. Estamos en contacto con la embajada de Canadá.



He instruido al Gabinete de Seguridad a investigar a fondo estos hechos y brindar todos los… https://t.co/ceBDNjKxDv — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 20, 2026

Reacting to the tragedy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims and their families. “What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she wrote on social media. Following the incident, the National Institute of Anthropology and History announced that the site would remain closed until further notice as authorities continue their investigation.