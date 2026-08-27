Viral Video: Camel Trapped On Gujarat's Vanzjaliya-Ranavav Railway Bridge Disrupts Train Services, Rescued

Railway traffic on the Vanzjaliya-Ranavav section in Gujarat was disrupted after a camel became trapped between the tracks on a broad-gauge railway bridge, bringing several passenger and express services to a temporary halt.

The incident could have led to a serious accident, but the quick response of the locomotive pilot of the Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express (19015) helped avert the danger. The pilot noticed the camel on the railway track and immediately applied the brakes, stopping the train before reaching the animal.

Railway officials launch rescue operation

Following the emergency stop, railway officials and rescue personnel reached the location and began efforts to free the camel. A crane was brought in to assist with the rescue operation because of the animal's difficult position between the tracks.

Train movement on the affected stretch was suspended as a precaution while the rescue teams worked to remove the obstruction. Railway authorities kept the section under watch until the camel could be safely taken away from the tracks.

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Several trains held at stations

The disruption affected multiple services operating through the Vanzjaliya-Ranavav section. The Porbandar-Saurashtra Express, Porbandar-Rajkot service and Porbandar-Bhavnagar trains were among the services held at different stations.

Passengers faced delays as trains remained stationary while railway personnel focused on clearing the obstruction and ensuring that the track was safe for operations to resume.

Quick action prevents possible accident

The locomotive pilot's timely detection of the camel proved crucial in preventing a potentially dangerous collision. Stopping a moving passenger train on a railway bridge gave rescue personnel time to reach the site and deal with the situation safely.

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The incident also highlights the risks posed by animals entering railway corridors, particularly on bridges and other sections where removing an obstruction can be difficult.

Train operations await restoration

Railway teams continued the rescue and track-clearance efforts until the camel was safely removed. Normal train movement was expected to resume after officials completed safety checks on the affected section.

Passengers travelling on the Vanzjaliya-Ranavav and Porbandar-linked routes were advised to expect delays while railway authorities worked to restore regular services.