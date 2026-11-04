Viral VIDEO: Bulandshahr School Students Forced To Sit On CNG Cylinder Inside Overcrowded Van | X

A shocking case of negligence involving the safety of schoolchildren has come to light in the Zahra area of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where students of 'The Science School' were allegedly being transported in an overcrowded van. A video showing the children travelling in dangerous conditions has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about the safety standards followed by school transport operators.

The viral footage shows several students packed into a single van, with barely enough room for everyone to sit comfortably. Some children, reportedly unable to find a seat, can be seen sitting on and around the vehicle's CNG cylinder while travelling to school.

Children Forced To Sit On CNG Cylinder Amid Overcrowding

The video reportedly shows schoolchildren from nearby rural areas being transported together in a single van, despite the vehicle appearing to be far beyond its passenger capacity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With no adequate seating arrangements, some students are seen sitting near the CNG cylinder and even using it as a seat during the journey. The concerning visuals have triggered questions about the negligence of the school administration and the vehicle operator.

Transporting children in such conditions could put their lives at serious risk, particularly given the potential dangers associated with sitting close to a CNG cylinder. Any sudden braking, collision or other mishap could lead to a major accident.

Parents Raise Concerns Over Children's Safety

The video has sparked concern among parents, who have reportedly pointed out the lack of safe school transportation facilities in rural areas. They claim that limited availability of proper school vehicles often leaves families with little choice but to depend on such transport arrangements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bulandshehr Police Respond

Bulandshehr Police responded to the viral video saying, "The said vehicle has been seized by the Kotwali Dehat Police Station in accordance with the MV Act. Further legal proceedings are underway."

ARTO Assures Strict Action Against Those Responsible

Responding to the matter, ARTO Neetu Sharma said that surprise inspection drives are being conducted across the district to check school vehicles.

She further stated that the viral video would be investigated and strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter monitoring of school transportation, particularly in rural areas, to ensure that children's safety is not compromised.