Viral Video: Bihar Scorpio Owner Uses Crane To Park SUV On House Roof Before Going Abroad

Bihar Scorpio Owner Uses Crane To Park SUV On House Roof Before Going Abroad |

A Mahindra Scorpio owner in Bihar has caught the internet's attention after reportedly finding an unusual solution to protect his SUV while preparing to travel overseas. Instead of leaving the vehicle parked outside or arranging conventional storage, the owner had the Scorpio lifted by a crane and placed on the roof of his house.

A video of the unusual operation has been circulating on social media, showing a Mahindra Scorpio Classic being slowly hoisted above a residential property before being positioned on the rooftop.

Scorpio lifted onto rooftop by crane

The footage shows the SUV suspended from a crane as workers carefully guide it toward the top of the building. Once aligned, the vehicle is placed on the rooftop, creating an extraordinary "parking spot" that has sparked plenty of discussion online.

Reports circulating alongside the video claim that the owner is heading abroad for work and was worried about leaving his SUV at ground level while he was away. The unusual rooftop arrangement was reportedly intended to keep the vehicle secure and away from potential thieves.

However, the claims surrounding the video have not been independently verified.

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Why did the owner put the SUV on the roof?

According to reports, the owner did not want to leave the Scorpio unattended outside the house during his absence. Instead of relying on a paid parking facility or asking a family member to look after the vehicle, he opted for a far more unconventional approach.

The video itself does not establish exactly where in Bihar the incident took place. It also does not reveal the owner's identity, how long the SUV is expected to remain on the roof, or whether any structural or local permissions were obtained before the crane operation.

These details remain unclear.

Social media reacts to the unusual parking idea

The sight of a full-size SUV being lifted onto a residential rooftop has naturally generated a variety of reactions online. Some viewers have viewed the move as an ingenious response to vehicle-security concerns, while others have questioned the practicality and safety of placing such a heavy vehicle on a building.

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The incident has also highlighted just how far some vehicle owners may go to protect their prized possessions when conventional parking options are not considered suitable.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this viral video