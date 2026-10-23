Viral VIDEO: Bengali Family’s Joyful Rickshaw Ride During Durga Puja Wins Hearts, Sanjiv Goenka Reacts | X

A heartwarming video of a Bengali family enjoying a rickshaw ride during Durga Puja has struck a chord with social media users, offering a glimpse of the happiness found in everyday moments. The 20-second clip has gained fresh attention after industrialist Sanjiv Goenka shared it online, praising the family for capturing the festive spirit so effortlessly.

The video features a man wearing glasses, his wife dressed in a magenta sari, and their young son riding together through a narrow street illuminated by colourful LED lights. With music playing in the background, the family can be seen smiling, chatting and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

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Viral Video Shows Bengali Family Singing During Rickshaw Ride

The video features the song 'Dugga Ma Asche' by Infra, which plays as the family makes its way through the decorated street. At one point, the man encourages his wife to recall the song's lyrics and sing along.

Speaking in Bengali, he asks her, "And do you still remember those lines? Recite a little bit of them."

His wife joins in, turning the short journey into an impromptu musical moment. Their son accompanies them as they enjoy the ride, with the festive lights and music adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

The clip has resonated with viewers for its portrayal of uncomplicated happiness. Many have found the family's candid interaction a refreshing reminder that meaningful memories do not always require expensive outings or grand celebrations.

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Sanjiv Goenka Shares Video, Identifies CESC Employee

The video received further attention after Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, shared it on X. In his post, he identified the man in the clip as Abhishek Mukherjee, an employee of CESC Limited.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, "Some moments have a way of bringing a smile to everyone's face." He further added, "It is heartening to see RPSGian Abhishek Mukherjee from @CESCLimited and his family capturing the joy of Pujo so naturally and winning hearts along the way."

Goenka's post brought renewed attention to the family and their festive outing, with the video drawing appreciation for its warmth and authenticity.