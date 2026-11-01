Viral VIDEO: 23-Year-Old UP Woman Climbs Water Tank After Fiancé Calls Off Wedding Over Call Recording

23-Year-Old Woman Climbs Water Tank After Fiancé Calls Off Wedding Over Call Recording |

A wedding dispute took an unexpected turn in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district after a 23-year-old woman climbed a water tank when her fiancé reportedly refused to marry her. The incident triggered a police rescue operation that continued for several hours, drawing a large crowd of curious onlookers to the village.

The woman, identified as Anupama, was eventually brought down safely by the police and handed over to her family.

Call Recording Triggers Dispute Between Engaged Couple

Anupama was engaged to Awadhesh Kumar, a resident of Sarai Akil town, and the two were preparing to get married. However, their relationship reportedly ran into trouble after a call recording was sent to Awadhesh.

The recording allegedly led to a disagreement between the couple. Following the dispute, Awadhesh reportedly decided against going ahead with the wedding, leaving Anupama distressed.

Upset over his decision, the 23-year-old left her home and travelled approximately four kilometres to Makhaipur village.

Woman Climbs Water Tank, Refuses To Come Down

After reaching Makhaipur, Anupama climbed a water tank and refused to descend despite repeated requests from people in the area. Her actions soon attracted attention, with several villagers gathering around the structure as efforts to convince her to come down continued.

Local residents attempted to reason with her, but she remained on top of the tank.

On receiving information about the incident, police personnel from the local station rushed to the village and began efforts to bring her down safely. The rescue operation went on for several hours before officers managed to persuade her to descend.

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Police Hand Over Woman To Family

Following the rescue, Anupama was taken to the police station, where officials questioned her about the incident. The police subsequently contacted her family and handed her over to them.

A police official confirmed that the woman had been safely rescued from the water tank. The official also stated that she was questioned before being reunited with her family and that necessary action was being taken in the matter.

The incident brought an already troubled wedding arrangement into the spotlight, with the reported disagreement over a call recording preceding the dramatic events in Kaushambi.