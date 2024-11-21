Viral: Snake Enters Train's Engine In Bihar, Loco Pilot & Assistant Jump Off In Fear

Representative image | Canva

In a chilling incident being reported from Bihar, a passenger train's loco pilot and his assistant fled from the transport after spotting a snake in the engine. Afraid on seeing a snake in the engine of the train, Sanjay Kumar, who was driving the Patna-Gaya coach jumped off the train resulting it to halt at the Taregna railway station for about an hour.

Snake spotted on Palamu Express

The incident took place on the Palamu Express, when it was running through the tracks of Bihar. The train had departed from Patna was running towards his final destination Barkakana Jn when Kumar noticed a snake inside the engine.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the passengers onboard to deboarded the train on learning about the incident.

Train halted for nearly 2 hours

Kumar was driving the train as usual when he suddenly happened to look around at the engine, where he was shocked to spot a snake. This made him anxious for a minute, but he adhered to his duty and informed the nearby station about the case. It was learned that the loco pilot reached out to the Taregna station officials over a call to seek help.

After the informed of the incident was reported to the station authorities, the train was halted there until the snake was rescued.

It took about two hours to and pull the snake outside the train and during this period, the train had halted at the Taregna station, ETV Bharat reported. Not a snake charmer or forest officials, but railway technicians reportedly attempted to look into the matter and rescue the snake.