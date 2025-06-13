Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities | Screengrab, X (@ParveenKaswan)

A clip of a wild elephant's chaotic behavior is trending on social media, igniting intense discussions regarding accountability and wildlife control. The event, reportedly occurring on January 28 close to the Assam-Arunachal border, depicts individuals frightened and alarmed by the elephant's presence, resulting a chaos.

Netizens are split on the matter, with certain individuals holding the authorities accountable for failing to implement sufficient precautions to avoid such incidents. Some contend that the disorder resulted not from the elephant but from humans intruding into natural habitats. This event underscores the intricate relationship between people and wildlife in areas where urban development overlaps with ecosystems.

In Assam, conflicts between humans and elephants frequently occur, typically leading to casualties and damage to property. In April 2024, a wild elephant killed four individuals, among them two forest officials, by trampling them in the Sonitpur district. In May 2025, a rampaging wild elephant in Jakhalabandha led to extensive damage and injured a child.

Major concerns involve human-wildlife conflict arising from growing settlements in elephant pathways, insufficient preventive actions by officials, and the necessity for public safety. Proposed solutions include creating and safeguarding elephant corridors, setting up early warning systems for incoming elephants, and increasing public awareness regarding safety protocols in interactions with wild elephants.

Similar Incident

An elephant called Uttoly Raman harmed 42 individuals during the Thrissur Pooram festivities on May 7, 2025, at approximately 2:15 AM on Pandi Samooha Madam Road, near Swaraj Round, amidst a massive crowd watching fireworks. The elephant unexpectedly turned hostile, resulting in chaos as onlookers rushed to find safety.

The elephant team stepped in to take back control. All injured persons were taken to Thrissur District Hospital, with three needing specialised treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who was at the event, supervised the rescue operations. Furthermore, another elephant assaulted its handler on Tuesday night but was subdued by veterinary professionals, leading to the hospitalization of the injured handler.