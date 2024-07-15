Viral 'Love Guru' From China Teaches Women How To Marry Rich Men For Financial Gain, Earns ₹163 Cr Per Year

The internet is talking about a controversial Chinese influencer who is being dubbed as a 'Love Guru' for teaching aspiring brides how to marry a rich man. Influencer Le Chuanqu, aka Ququ Big Woman, has gained popularity for her advice to women on marrying rich men, that too using manipulative and unfair methods.

Influencer's thoughts on marriage

According to a local news media outlet, SCMP, the love guru's manages to impart her lessons to people via live streaming, without getting banned for her teachings. The report notes that she closely earns US$19 million a year (approx. ₹163 Cr). She considers marriage to be an opportunity to excel financially and teaches women how to marry rich man and attract financial gain in their lives.

She's clear and blunt with her thoughts about marriage, one of her videos reportedly record her saying, "All relationships are essentially about benefit exchanges. Everything should be used to boost my advantage and empower me."

One of the advices she gave women was to not quit a relationship soon after entering into it. She reportedly asked them to spend some considerable time with the rich man and make them believe about forever goals. She suggested that it's better to stick with a wealthy boyfriend, considering them for a long term.

Code word alert!

Ququ is said to be playing around words to be safe and uncaught. She doesn't use words like "rich," and instead covers them up with other words from her vocabulary. For the influencer and her viewers, money as “rice." Yes, that's the code word. Similarly, she calls pregnancy as “carrying a ball” and to being married as “inside the fortress."

While she is mostly known for her live-streams which cost about US$155, reports also draw out that she takes up personal consultations for a heavier price. Mainly, she usually imparts her teachings on Weibo, which was suspended last year for promoting "unhealthy relationship views to gain attention and profiting from selling courses and conveying incorrect values."