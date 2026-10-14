Viral IITian Baba Dead? Hisar Police Debunks Rumour; Reveal Who The Deceased Man Was - WATCH

Viral IITian Baba Dead? Hisar Police Debunks Rumours; Reveal Who The Deceased Man Was - WATCH |

IITian Baba Abhay Singh Grewal, who became a familiar face during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has become the subject of a viral death rumour on social media. Posts claiming that his body was found inside a hotel room in Hisar have triggered confusion among users. However, Hisar Police have categorically dismissed the claims, clarifying that the reports are false and the deceased man has no connection with the spiritual figure.

The rumours reportedly began circulating after news emerged about a man found dead in Hisar. The incident was subsequently linked to Abhay Singh on social media, with misleading posts suggesting that the popular baba had died.

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Hisar Police Clarify Viral IITian Baba Death News

Amarinder Singh, Hisar Police's social media in-charge, clarified that the body discovered three days earlier belonged to a 35-year-old man named Rahul Jain, who was found dead at his residence in the PLA area of Hisar.

According to the police, misleading social media posts used details of the incident to spread false claims about IITian Baba. Some posts allegedly described a body being discovered in a bedroom, wrongly associating the incident with Abhay Singh.

The police stressed that Rahul Jain had no connection with the Maha Kumbh-famed baba and urged people to verify information before sharing it online.

"I appeal to the public not to spread such misleading and false news on social media," Amarinder Singh said.

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Following the circulation of the rumours, the Superintendent of Police directed officials to keep a close watch on social media activity. The police have also appealed to users to refrain from making unverified videos and posts viral.

Who Was Rahul Jain? Here's How The Confusion Started

Rahul Jain, the man whose death was allegedly misrepresented online, was a 35-year-old resident of Hisar. He had studied at IIT Roorkee and reportedly provided online coaching.

His educational background appears to have contributed to the confusion, with social media users drawing an incorrect connection between him and Abhay Singh, who studied at IIT Bombay before turning towards spirituality.

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The incident highlights how unverified information can spread rapidly online, particularly when it involves personalities who have gained widespread public attention.

Where Is IITian Baba Abhay Singh Now?

Abhay Singh Grewal, a native of Haryana's Jhajjar district, rose to prominence during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where his journey from engineering to spirituality attracted considerable attention.

An IIT Bombay alumnus, Singh reportedly worked in Canada and pursued other professional opportunities before embracing a spiritual life. His transformation into a baba and his discussions about spirituality, philosophy and life made him a widely discussed figure on social media.

Earlier this year, Singh reportedly married a woman from Karnataka at Anjanghar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh. He was also recently spotted in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Singh continues to maintain a presence on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, where he shares spiritual content and discourses. He has also undergone a noticeable change in appearance, cutting his once-long hair.