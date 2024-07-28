Viral Delhi Metro Couple's New Video Doesn't Show Them Vulgarly Drinking Cold Drink From Each Other's Mouth; Reveals THIS Instead

Remember the Delhi metro couple who went viral for vulgarly drinking water by spitting it into one another's mouths? In a recent video, the couple is seen celebrating pregnancy inside the transport. It started showing the woman displaying her pregnancy check card on camera while travelling through the public transport.

Delivery bhi next station pe hi kar lena pic.twitter.com/fTRMe7rpZN — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) July 27, 2024

The video started by showing the female partner informing fellow passengers and their internet base that she received a double red mark on her pregnancy kit, hinting she could be pregnant. With the card in her hand, she walked towards her man to show him the result on it. It captured his reaction on knowing his lady love is expecting a baby.

With wide smile and joy, she presented the self-check card to him as they were commuting on the transport. As he opened her fist and looked into the card, he learnt about her pregnancy, which left him surprised. He was seen opening his mouth in astonishment as he she informed him about the life update. Soon, he grabbed her closer and hugged her.

This video showing the viral couple who often film videos on the Delhi metro, mostly of their vulgar or disgusting act, has now caught the attention of netizens. It was shared on X by an user named Ankit on July 27. It has already attracted one million views on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, the couple was earlier spotted filming reels of their sensual romance on public streets, parks, and on the Delhi metro service.

While one of their videos showed them drinking water by spitting it in each other's mouths at Noida's Vedic theme park, another, shot on the Delhi metro, recorded them sipping a cold drink in a similar fashion. In a viral video from the past, the couple was also seen exchanging milk in the vulgar way.