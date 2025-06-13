 VIRAL: Chinese Man Wears Placard Flaunting His Wealth To Attract Women In Guangzhou
VIRAL: Chinese Man Wears Placard Flaunting His Wealth To Attract Women In Guangzhou

A Chinese man, Lin, gained viral fame at a boat racing event in Guangzhou by flaunting a placard stating he owns two buildings to attract women. The placard read, “Unmarried. Haizhu. Two buildings,” and included a QR code linking to his social media.

Friday, June 13, 2025
A Chinese man has gained popularity on social media platforms after he tried to attract female attention at a boat racing event by displaying a placard, mentioning that he owned two buildings.

The 35-year-old man, Lin, was attending an event in Guangzhou, Guangdong province on May 31 to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival when he flung the placard around his neck and instantly went viral. "Unmarried. Haizhu. Two buildings", the placard read, with a QR code on the flipside carrying Lin's social media handles, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

As per Lin, as many as 1,000 people have reached out to him after he went viral online. Despite being single for three years, having separated from his girlfriend, Lin said he was not rushing to forge new contacts.

"Many people applied to build contacts with me. But I only approved a few of them because I need to know more about them before chatting," said Lin, adding that he agreed to advance the talking stage with some due to their 'funny' responses according to report by NDTV.

Lin's unique method of promoting himself for marriage, influenced by a friend, resulted in surprising online popularity. He remarked on the surreal effect on his life, as strangers identified him in public. Lin highlighted the significance of compatibility and joy in a relationship, asserting that his partner must be focused on family.

Certain women became aware of him via mutual acquaintances, with one referring to his recent popularity in Europe. He specified that the properties he mentioned are under his mother's name in Haizhu, Guangzhou, and he is not looking for tenants since all units are currently occupied.

