Viral: Chinese Employees Mock Trump Prayer Scene With Funny Workplace ‘Prayer’ Videos

A scene from the White House involving former US President Donald Trump has unexpectedly sparked a wave of humorous parody videos in China. What started as a religious prayer gathering around the American leader has now turned into a viral internet trend, with Chinese workers and office employees recreating the moment in a comedic way.

Prayer scene inspires Internet humour

In the original moment, a group of Christian pastors gathered around Trump in the Oval Office and placed their hands on him while offering prayers. The prayer meeting reportedly focused on asking for guidance and protection for the United States during global tensions, including concerns related to Iran and the safety of American armed forces.

While the moment was intended as a serious spiritual gathering, it quickly found a different life online. Social media users in China began recreating the scene in light-hearted videos, turning the prayer circle into a workplace comedy skit.

Workers recreate scene with funny wishes

In many of the viral clips, factory workers and office employees stand in circles around a colleague who plays the role of a “leader.” Participants place their hands on the person’s shoulders or head, mimicking the prayer gesture seen in the White House.

Instead of praying for political or religious reasons, the mock gatherings focus on everyday goals. Some groups jokingly ask for higher salaries, better business performance or increased sales.

One viral post humorously read: “President Zhang invited colleagues to pray for strong sales of aluminium cutting machines this March. Everyone stood around President Zhang and placed their hands on her shoulders.”

Trend spreads across Chinese social media

The parody videos gained significant attention on popular Chinese platforms such as Douyin and Weibo. Users began sharing their own versions of the joke, turning it into a widespread online meme.

Soon, the videos started appearing on global social media platforms as well. Reposts on Facebook and X helped the trend reach audiences outside China.

Internet reactions add to the buzz

Social media users from different countries have responded with amusement to the videos. Many praised the humour and creativity behind the workplace parodies.

One user joked that the clips made them “look forward to the Chinese century,” adding that the people in the videos appeared “funny as hell.” Another comment suggested that the parody trend was an interesting cultural moment, with people playfully engaging with a gesture originally rooted in religious practice.