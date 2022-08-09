Vijay Varma's savage replies makes him a 'Darling' among Twitterati

Image credit: Google

Darlings starring Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah have taken social media by storm. The film has shown the reality of domestic violence and also has cunning humour. The movie has got a good response because of the main and supporting cast.

Vijay Varma's character is terrific and will remind you of some man you might have seen around the corner of the street. He has received a lot of praises for his performance as Hamza in Darlings. Varma has proved his mettle on the big screen with his movie Gully Boy, which had the stellar cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and many more. He has also proven his acting chops in Mirzapur and Pink. His on-screen presence has made him pretty cool on social media. It really takes skills to be an actor.

Ye thoda zyada ho gaya 😂 https://t.co/RhwnqPLvuE — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai🤝 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

Im only here for memes 🤣 https://t.co/CRsBJywIA4 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Varma's character from Darlings. Read on how he replied: