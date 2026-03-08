Vijay Deverakonda's Reply To Little Girl Complaining About Not Being Invited To The Wedding Goes Viral; Wins Hearts Online

After tying the knot with longtime girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna, actor Vijay Deverakonda is once again winning hearts online, this time for his warm response to a young fan who wondered why she was not invited to the couple’s wedding.

A private wedding followed by grand celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got married on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family members. A few days later, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception for their colleagues from the film industry in Hyderabad on March 4.

The wedding and reception quickly became a major talking point among fans, many of whom flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the popular on-screen and off-screen pair.

Little fan’s question goes viral

Amid the celebrations, a young fan shared an adorable video online addressing Vijay Deverakonda directly. In the clip, she asked the actor why she had not been invited to his wedding with Rashmika.

“Am I not your fan too? What about us?” she said, expressing her disappointment in a playful and heartfelt manner.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with fans praising the child’s innocent question.

Viral comment

Vijay Deverakonda’s heartwarming reply

The actor soon noticed the viral clip and responded in the comments section in Telugu with a touching message.

He wrote that he would invite the young fan to his home for lunch and asked her to tell him her favourite foods and sweets so they could enjoy them together.

His affectionate reply delighted fans online, with many appreciating the actor for taking time to acknowledge the child’s message.

Sharing their joy with fans across India

To celebrate their marriage with supporters across the country, Vijay and Rashmika also organised a special gesture. The couple announced that trucks carrying sweets would be sent to multiple cities across India so fans could join in the celebrations.

In a message shared online, they said they wanted the people of the country, who had always supported their journeys, to be part of their happiness.

They added that since celebrations in India often revolve around food and sweets, distributing mithai felt like the perfect way to share their joy.

Annadanam and sweets distribution

Along with distributing sweets, the couple also arranged Annadanam (food donation) at several temples as a mark of gratitude and to seek blessings for their new life together.

Sweets reportedly reached many cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and several other cities.