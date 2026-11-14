Vietnam Bride Covered In Mud After Wedding Car Overturns Into Rice Field; Groom's Floral Decor Blamed For Crash - WATCH |

A bride in Vietnam was left covered in mud just hours before her wedding ceremony after the car carrying her and the groom overturned into a rice field. The unexpected accident, reportedly caused by floral decorations obstructing the driver's vision, left the wedding party in a state of panic. Fortunately, the couple escaped without injuries, and the celebrations continued after the bride changed out of her soiled wedding dress.

Wedding Car Overturns Into Muddy Rice Field

According to a report by VnExpress, the incident occurred around 10 am on November 10 in Tuyen Quang Province, Vietnam. The couple, identified as 21-year-old Ly Van Viet and his 19-year-old bride, Dam Thi Xuan, were travelling from her residence in Tho Hamlet to the groom's family home in Ban Ban Hamlet.

The wedding procession was nearing its destination, with the couple reportedly just a kilometre away from the groom's house, when their decorated car suddenly veered off the road and overturned into a rice field.

The vehicle landed on its side in a muddy field approximately one metre below the road, turning what was supposed to be a joyful wedding journey into a frightening ordeal.

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Floral Decorations Allegedly Block Driver's View

Viet reportedly told VnExpress that strong winds caused the floral decorations attached to the car's bonnet to lift and blow against the windshield. The arrangement allegedly obstructed the driver's visibility, resulting in the vehicle losing control and crashing into the field.

Ly Dan Su, a photographer accompanying the wedding procession, recalled the frightening moment when the car rolled over before coming to a stop. The open window beside the bride was facing the muddy field, leaving her in a particularly vulnerable position.

Locals Rush To Rescue Bride And Groom

The accident immediately prompted members of the wedding party to rush towards the overturned vehicle. Initially, four or five young men attempted to push the car back onto its wheels, but their efforts proved unsuccessful due to its weight.

Soon, dozens of local residents joined the rescue operation. With their combined efforts, they managed to lift the vehicle sufficiently for the bride and groom to crawl out of the wreckage.

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The bride was left drenched in mud, with her wedding gown and hair completely soiled. The situation was especially concerning as Xuan was pregnant, leaving those present anxious about her well-being and that of her unborn child.

Su reportedly said that everyone was extremely worried when the vehicle overturned, particularly because the bride was expecting.

Pregnant Bride And Unborn Baby Declared Safe

Despite the frightening accident and the damage to her wedding attire, Xuan and Viet escaped without any injuries.

The bride was subsequently taken to the groom's family home, where she washed off the mud and changed into a fresh outfit before proceeding with the wedding celebrations.

Later in the afternoon, the family took Xuan to a hospital for a medical examination. Doctors reportedly confirmed that both the bride and her unborn baby were healthy.

Viet described the incident as an unexpected mishap and expressed relief that his wife and child were safe. Despite the unfortunate start to their wedding day, the couple was able to continue with the ceremony as planned.