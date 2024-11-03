 Videos: From Cockroach To Scary Tree Costume, Halloween Celebration At New York Subway Goes Viral
Videos: From Cockroach To Scary Tree Costume, Halloween Celebration At New York Subway Goes Viral

An Instagram page dedicated to record and feature weird dressings and happenings the New York subway recently uploaded a series of videos online suggesting how people onboard celebrated Halloween in a scary way. Among the standout costumes was a person donning a creepy cockroach outfit, aiming to induce playful fear, while another grabbed the attention of onlookers in a terrifying tree dress.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Halloween at NY Subway | Subway creatures on instagram

We all know that New York subway is home to a several videos online showcasing passengers dressed up in quirky costumes. Be it an occasion or just an usual day, the transport service is known for going viral with uniquely-dressed people boarding it. However, this Halloween, it raised the bar with some of the scary costumes and appearances. People tried to woo each other with their unconventional style of dressing which alongside celebrated the Halloween vibe.

An Instagram page dedicated to record and feature weird dressings and happenings the New York subway recently uploaded a series of videos online suggesting how people onboard celebrated Halloween in a scary way.

Watch videos below

Passengers showcased their creativity, dressing up as a range of spooky characters that turned heads and sparked laughter. Among the standout costumes was a person donning a creepy cockroach outfit, aiming to induce playful fear, while another grabbed the attention of onlookers in a terrifying tree dress.

The videos even captured people raising the Halloween mood by turning themselves into the iconic red Laughing Cow cheese, an ostrich, and more. A couple was also seen walking at the premises with two colourful dogs painted in bright yellow and pink.

That wasn't all. Two passengers standing at the train station were seen having opted for alien costumes, further enhancing the whimsical atmosphere. These bizarre yet impressive outfits contributed to a festive vibe that perfectly embodied the spirit of Halloween, triggering both fear and fun among fellow passengers.

As these visuals went viral on Instagram, people reacted to them and started voting for the best-dressed person on the subway this Halloween. While most found the cockroach-inspired costume eye-grabbing, others took note of a 'weed' tree standing amidst passengers and said "Best halloween costume ever".

