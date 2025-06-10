Video: Zebra Airlifted Week After It Escaped From US Owner, Went Missing In Tennessee

Missing zebra airlifted in the US | X@Manchh_Official

Like many of us who’ve felt out of place in a new environment, a zebra named Ed decided he wasn’t quite ready to settle into his new home in Tennessee. Just one day after arriving in Rutherford County, US, Ed ran into the woods, launching a week-long chase that ended with a dramatic helicopter rescue and a now-viral video.

The zebra escaped just a day after arriving at his new home but was safely captured and airlifted to safety on Sunday. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Ed was reported missing on May 31, only 24 hours after being brought to his new home.

Over the next few days, the zebra was spotted multiple times across the area, including along Interstate 24, where deputies briefly shut down the highway to avoid any accidents. Despite several attempts to capture him, Ed managed to evade authorities, disappearing into nearby greens in Tennessee.

In a dramatic rescue, aviation crews from the sheriff’s office airlifted Ed by helicopter. Visuals showed the animal suspended mid-air with his legs dangling and head sticking out. Ed was placed inside a basket for safety.

"Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer,” the sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement.

The unusual sight quickly gained attention online, with footage of the rescued zebra going viral and turning Ed into an internet sensation.

Ed has since been reunited with his owners.