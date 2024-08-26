 Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted
Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted

It shows her creating a makeshift toilet commode for her personal use and placing it on the bus seat, followed by seating on it to relieve herself.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself There | Social media

A video of a woman building her toilet seat on a bus and pooping there in presence of fellow passengers has surfaced online. It shows her creating a makeshift toilet commode for her personal use and placing it on the bus seat, followed by seating on it to relieve herself. The incident of her pooping within the bus left passengers onboard disgusted.

All you need to know about the video

The woman was casually seated next to two people on a bus believed to be operated in New York, when the video started. She was seen carrying her toilet tools including a folding toilet seat, tissue and a poop disposal bucket.

Video: Woman Creates Makeshift Toilet On Bus Seat, Poops & Wipes Herself Leaving Fellow Passengers Disgusted

Seconds into the clip, she was seen leaving her seat to set up her toilet equipment. She took the toilet seat in her hand and stood up to arrange it well. She initially helped herself by hanging a tissue roll in front of her, which she did by tangling the roll with the bus hanger.

In a step-by-step manner, she assembled her toilet seat on the bus seat. Soon, she also used it. Yes, you read that right. She sat on the makeshift toilet, pooped there and even wiped herself despite being surrounded by a few people onboard.

People on the transport were already stunned by what she was doing, however, they weren't horrified unless yet. It was only when she covered herself with a jacket and lowered her bottoms to poop, the people around threw a notable reaction. Now, passengers onboard couldn't tolerate what the woman was up to. As she started wiping her as*, the two people who were seated next to her immediately left their seats and ran towards the other side of the bus.

Real or fake?

It is yet unclear whether the incident genuinely took place or was staged in a studio setting for merely going viral.

