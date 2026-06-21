VIDEO: Uttarakhand Officer Dies After Collapsing During Gym Workout in Champawat

A 38-year-old Special Operations Group (SOG) officer from Uttarakhand's Champawat district died after reportedly collapsing during a workout session at a gym in Banbasa on Friday. The sudden incident has left his family, colleagues and local residents deeply saddened.

The officer, identified as Girish Bhatt, was serving with the Champawat SOG unit and was widely known for his dedication and contribution to law enforcement activities in the district.

According to preliminary reports, Bhatt was exercising at a local fitness centre when he suddenly complained of discomfort and lost consciousness. People present at the gym quickly responded and rushed him to a private hospital in Khatima for treatment.

However, doctors declared him dead after examination. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exact cause of death, and further medical assessment is awaited.

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Family and community mourn sudden loss

Originally hailing from Pithoragarh district, Bhatt had later settled in Banbasa. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

News of his unexpected demise spread rapidly across the region, prompting an outpouring of grief from fellow police personnel, residents and community leaders. Many people visited his residence to offer condolences and support to the bereaved family.

Remembered as a dedicated officer

Colleagues described Bhatt as one of the most efficient and committed members of the Champawat SOG team. Throughout his career, he was associated with several important operations and played a key role in assisting law enforcement efforts across the district.

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“Known as one of the most efficient and dedicated officers in the Champawat SOG unit,” Bhatt earned respect among his peers for his professionalism and service.

Funeral held with full honours

The officer's final rites were conducted with full honours at Sharda Ghat cremation ground in Banbasa. A large number of mourners attended the funeral, including police officials, local residents, traders' associations and representatives from various social and political organisations.

Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav, along with senior officers and public representatives, expressed condolences over the untimely death.

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Growing concern over sudden health emergencies during workouts

Bhatt's death comes shortly after another fitness-related tragedy reported from Karnataka's Davanagere district. National-level bodybuilder Sushil Kumar, 26, reportedly collapsed and died after returning home from a workout session. Kumar had won multiple state and national bodybuilding titles and was preparing for international competitions.

While no connection has been established between the two incidents, the cases have reignited discussions about sudden cardiac and other medical emergencies occurring during or after intense physical activity.