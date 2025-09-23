VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Reverses Into Petrol Pump, 2 Vehicles Spark Fire In Vietnam | Instagram @mustsharenews

A shocking incident has come to light from Vietnam where an Uncontrolled car rammed into a petrol pump in the Hanoi region, sparking a massive fire around. Two vehicles queued up to fill petrol were caught in the fire, while one of the staff members was almost trapped under the machine and caught fire on his legs. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV footage of the petrol pump. Luckily, some of the staff members at the petrol pump rushed to extinguish the fire, and a massive tragedy was averted.

The incident occurred on September 20, in the Hanoi region of Vietnam, where a car queuing up at the petrol pump to fill fuel, reportedly, lost control and rammed into the petrol pump. The machine fell on the employee working at the petrol pump, and he was trapped under the machine and a bike. The machine instantly caught fire, and it took moments to spread around.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @mustsharenews on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "The petrol station employee escaped uninjured, even though his pants were on fire."

Fortunately, the employee who was trapped under the fire was able to get himself out of it in time. He caught fire on his legs as seen in the viral video. Soon, other employees at the petrol pump rushed in to extinguish the fire, and a massive tragedy was averted.

