 Video: Ukrainian Mother-Influencer Turns Daughter Into An Adorable Bouquet
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Ukrainian Mother-Influencer Turns Daughter Into An Adorable Bouquet

Video: Ukrainian Mother-Influencer Turns Daughter Into An Adorable Bouquet

It captures a beautiful moment between a mother and her daughter, where the woman dresses up her little one in an impressive way.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Mother dresses up daughter as bouquet in heartwarming video | Instagram/@_iryna_onishchenko

What's going viral on the internet today? Some dance reels, hilarious memes, and this adorable video we come across! Let us share with you about a video widely drawing the attention of Instagram users. It captures a beautiful moment between a mother and her daughter, where the woman dresses up her little one in an impressive way.

It was a mother-influencer from Cherkasy, a city in Ukraine, named Iryna Onishchenko who closely turned her loving daughter into a bouquet.

Take a look at the video below

In a video uploaded by Iryna, she was seen styling her girl with all her heart. She got on her knees to give the little one a cute bouquet look for the day. She wrapped some sticky body tape around her chest and then added some floral elements to it.

FPJ Shorts
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video
'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video
UCEED 2025 Registration Window Now Open; Check Important Details
UCEED 2025 Registration Window Now Open; Check Important Details

Girl dressed as bouquet gets clicked

Mother's heartwarming post caption...

The Ukrainian influencer also dropped some photos of her daughter on social media, giving a better view of her bouquet look.

The daughter resembled a good floral present. After the floral touch, the mother also fixed some other bouquet materials to complete the desired look. "My most valuable and most desired bouquet." she said while sharing the video online.

Netizens share 'heart' emojis in comments section

These visuals are now going viral on the social media platform and winning love from netizens.

People are seen admiring the mother for dressing up her daughter in an adorable way. Taking to the comments section, many Instagram users shared heart and flower emotions to praise the look of the young girl, alongside acknowledging the efforts taken by her mother.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Ukrainian Mother-Influencer Turns Daughter Into An Adorable Bouquet

Video: Ukrainian Mother-Influencer Turns Daughter Into An Adorable Bouquet

Video Of School Boy Sharing His Lunch Dabba With Stray Dogs Goes Viral

Video Of School Boy Sharing His Lunch Dabba With Stray Dogs Goes Viral

Viral: This Family's Annual Income Is Only ₹2, But Really?

Viral: This Family's Annual Income Is Only ₹2, But Really?

'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked...

'Dil Nahi, Gaadi Garden Garden Ho Gaya': Netizens Hilariously React To Newly-Wed Couple's Car Decked...

Child Crying On Flight? Woman Distributes 200 Bags Filled With Earplug, Chewing Gum & Sweets To...

Child Crying On Flight? Woman Distributes 200 Bags Filled With Earplug, Chewing Gum & Sweets To...