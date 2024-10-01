Video: Ukrainian Mother-Influencer Turns Daughter Into An Adorable Bouquet

Mother dresses up daughter as bouquet in heartwarming video | Instagram/@_iryna_onishchenko

What's going viral on the internet today? Some dance reels, hilarious memes, and this adorable video we come across! Let us share with you about a video widely drawing the attention of Instagram users. It captures a beautiful moment between a mother and her daughter, where the woman dresses up her little one in an impressive way.

It was a mother-influencer from Cherkasy, a city in Ukraine, named Iryna Onishchenko who closely turned her loving daughter into a bouquet.

Take a look at the video below

In a video uploaded by Iryna, she was seen styling her girl with all her heart. She got on her knees to give the little one a cute bouquet look for the day. She wrapped some sticky body tape around her chest and then added some floral elements to it.

Girl dressed as bouquet gets clicked

Mother's heartwarming post caption...

The Ukrainian influencer also dropped some photos of her daughter on social media, giving a better view of her bouquet look.

The daughter resembled a good floral present. After the floral touch, the mother also fixed some other bouquet materials to complete the desired look. "My most valuable and most desired bouquet." she said while sharing the video online.

Netizens share 'heart' emojis in comments section

These visuals are now going viral on the social media platform and winning love from netizens.

People are seen admiring the mother for dressing up her daughter in an adorable way. Taking to the comments section, many Instagram users shared heart and flower emotions to praise the look of the young girl, alongside acknowledging the efforts taken by her mother.