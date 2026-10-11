VIDEO: Thief Flees With iPhone 17 Pro Max, Ludhiana Shopkeeper Dragged For 15 Metres While Trying To Stop Him; CCTV Captures Dramatic Chase |

A shopkeeper in Punjab’s Ludhiana suffered injuries while trying to prevent a man from escaping with an iPhone 17 Pro Max from his store. The shopkeeper, identified as Meet, grabbed the rear carrier of the suspect’s scooter in a desperate attempt to stop him, but was dragged along the road for nearly 10 to 15 metres. The dramatic incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The attempted escape eventually ended when the scooter lost balance and the man fell. He reportedly abandoned the stolen phone and the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Suspect Allegedly Returns Hours After Enquiring About iPhone

According to Meet, the man had first visited his shop at around 11 am, enquiring about purchasing an iPhone on instalments. After discussing the purchase, he left the store.

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However, the man returned at approximately 2:55 pm, seemingly to check out the phones once again. This time, he allegedly picked up an iPhone 17 Pro Max, concealed it inside his shirt and hurried out of the shop.

Realising that a phone had been stolen, Meet immediately rushed outside to stop the man from getting away.

Shopkeeper Clings To Scooter As Suspect Speeds Away

CCTV footage from outside the shop captured the tense moments that followed. The suspect attempted to flee on an Activa scooter parked outside the store when Meet caught up with him and grabbed the vehicle’s rear carrier.

Instead of stopping, the rider accelerated, pulling Meet along the road as he desperately held on to the scooter. The shopkeeper continued trying to stop the escape despite being dragged for several metres.

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The chase came to an end when the rider lost control of the scooter and fell. He then reportedly left the iPhone and the Activa behind before running away from the spot.

Meet Shows Injuries After Attempt To Stop Theft

Meet sustained scrapes on his knees during the incident and showed the injuries he suffered while trying to apprehend the suspect.

He also expressed disappointment that several shopkeepers in the vicinity allegedly witnessed the chase but did not step forward to help him catch the fleeing man.

The CCTV footage could help investigators establish the sequence of events and identify the suspect. Further details about the investigation and the man’s identity were not immediately availabl