VIDEO: Stone Found In Lemon Rice At Hyderabad Airport Canteen, Workers’ Union Demands Action

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Hyderabad: An incident raising concerns over food safety has come to light at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport canteen in Hyderabad. A stone was reportedly found in lemon rice served at the airport canteen on Thursday.

The issue was flagged by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The union claimed that the canteen is used daily by drivers and customers, including workers and visitors at the airport.

Condemning the "negligance" and sharing the video, the workers’ union said, "Lemon rice was served in a plastic cover, and shockingly, a stone was found in the food."

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The workers’ union also urged Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu to intervene and ensure that strict standards are enforced across airport facilities.

Responding to the concerns raised by the union, Airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited responded, stating, “The issue is currently under investigation with the utmost seriousness, and appropriate corrective measures are being undertaken to address it and prevent any recurrence. Appropriate and strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” GMR said in a statement, as quoted by Siyasat.