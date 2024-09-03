 Video Showing Theeka Pani Of Golgappa Served Through Jet Spray Goes Viral, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo Showing Theeka Pani Of Golgappa Served Through Jet Spray Goes Viral, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

Video Showing Theeka Pani Of Golgappa Served Through Jet Spray Goes Viral, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

The video of green or spicy water being served to pani puri lovers has surfaced online. It has left online viewers stunned. "We got jet spray pani puri before GTA 6," said netizens while reacting to the post.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Jet spray pani puri | Instagram

If you were to give correct answers only to a question on for what is a jet spray used, you would rightly point out that the common use of the device is at washrooms to clean one's poop. While it is known that a jet spray is used to clean one's butt after passing tools, here's how the tool was being used at a gathering. A video going viral on social media captured how people were served the liquid filling of a pani puri using a jet spray.

Watch video

The innovative twist on the classic street food pani puri, which is often served with bare hands of with gloves pulled up, has taken the internet by storm. The 'theeka pani' of the much-loved dish was served using a jet spray, dramatically altering how the dish has been traditionally poured into the puri base.

While the hygiene aspect was debated over, people couldn't really digest the fact, at the first instance, that a jet spray which is usually spotted inside a toilet being used to serve eatables.

FPJ Shorts
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'

The video was shared by Filter Copy on Instagram and it showed a catering staff providing foodies with pani puris. People held the puris in their hands and then this staff poured some spicy water into the puris using the jet spray, which was connected to a cylindrical container he carried on his back.

Netizens react

The video has quickly gone viral, with viewers expressing a range of reactions towards the concept of serving pani puri in a different way. Some were amazed by the creativity behind the idea with reduced hand handling, however, others simply laughed at how the toilet-based device was being used to serve their favourite chaat item at the gathering. "We got jet spray pani puri before GTA 6," read a comment, while another added, "Never knew that jet spray has a multipurpose use." Someone, soon, said,"Superbbb....this looks more healthy and clean an option as well."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme...

Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme...

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

MP: 2 Kathavachaks Come To Blows Over ‘Who Would Read The Katha?’ At Rewa’s Hanuman Temple;...

Greater Noida: Petrified Boy Rams Into Society Glass Door As It Shatters While He Tries To Escape...

Greater Noida: Petrified Boy Rams Into Society Glass Door As It Shatters While He Tries To Escape...

Video Showing Theeka Pani Of Golgappa Served Through Jet Spray Goes Viral, Netizens Share Mixed...

Video Showing Theeka Pani Of Golgappa Served Through Jet Spray Goes Viral, Netizens Share Mixed...

Caught On Cam: Driver Pins Man Down On Ground With JCB’s Bucket & Flees Over Unknown Argument;...

Caught On Cam: Driver Pins Man Down On Ground With JCB’s Bucket & Flees Over Unknown Argument;...