Video Showing Theeka Pani Of Golgappa Served Through Jet Spray Goes Viral, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

If you were to give correct answers only to a question on for what is a jet spray used, you would rightly point out that the common use of the device is at washrooms to clean one's poop. While it is known that a jet spray is used to clean one's butt after passing tools, here's how the tool was being used at a gathering. A video going viral on social media captured how people were served the liquid filling of a pani puri using a jet spray.

The innovative twist on the classic street food pani puri, which is often served with bare hands of with gloves pulled up, has taken the internet by storm. The 'theeka pani' of the much-loved dish was served using a jet spray, dramatically altering how the dish has been traditionally poured into the puri base.

While the hygiene aspect was debated over, people couldn't really digest the fact, at the first instance, that a jet spray which is usually spotted inside a toilet being used to serve eatables.

The video was shared by Filter Copy on Instagram and it showed a catering staff providing foodies with pani puris. People held the puris in their hands and then this staff poured some spicy water into the puris using the jet spray, which was connected to a cylindrical container he carried on his back.

Netizens react

The video has quickly gone viral, with viewers expressing a range of reactions towards the concept of serving pani puri in a different way. Some were amazed by the creativity behind the idea with reduced hand handling, however, others simply laughed at how the toilet-based device was being used to serve their favourite chaat item at the gathering. "We got jet spray pani puri before GTA 6," read a comment, while another added, "Never knew that jet spray has a multipurpose use." Someone, soon, said,"Superbbb....this looks more healthy and clean an option as well."