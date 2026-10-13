VIDEO: Robot Sexually Assaults 16-Year-Old Teen In Germany; Police Seize Machine Along With Owner's Phones | X

Police in Cologne, Germany, have seized a robot and the mobile phones of two teenagers after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by the machine outside a fast-food restaurant. The incident, which was reportedly livestreamed on social media, is being investigated to determine whether the robot was deliberately operated to harass the teenager.

Authorities are examining the machine's movements and the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident to establish whether it was controlled remotely.

Robot Allegedly Approaches Girl Outside Restaurant

The incident reportedly occurred around 11.45 pm on Sunday on Hohenzollernring, a busy street in central Cologne. The girl was standing outside a fast-food outlet with her friends when a red-and-gold robot, approximately 1.2 metres tall, allegedly approached her from behind.

According to a police spokesperson, the machine allegedly touched the teenager inappropriately and made suggestive movements against her.

"The device allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl's buttocks and made thrusting motions against her," a Cologne Police spokesperson said.

The encounter was reportedly recorded and livestreamed on social media, prompting investigators to examine the role of the individuals present during the incident.

Police Seize Robot And Mobile Phones

Investigators suspect that the robot's 16-year-old owner, who reportedly comes from Wegberg, and his 19-year-old companion filmed the encounter and provided commentary while it unfolded.

Following a report about the incident, police officers arrived at the scene and found the robot inside the boot of a Volkswagen sedan belonging to the suspects.

The authorities subsequently confiscated the machine and two mobile phones believed to belong to the individuals under investigation.

"Officers confiscated the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects. The criminal investigation department is investigating suspicion of sexual harassment," police said in a statement.

Investigation Underway Into Robot's Movements

Police are now examining how the robot was operating when the alleged harassment took place. Investigators are also seeking to establish whether its movements were automated or controlled remotely and whether anyone deliberately manipulated the device.

The seized mobile phones may also help investigators establish how the incident was recorded and whether the footage was broadcast live on social media.