VIDEO: Parents With Critically Ill Child Wearing Oxygen Mask Sit Outside Hospital In Uttar Pradesh

A distressing video reportedly from Uttar Pradesh has triggered an emotional response online, bringing renewed attention to overcrowding and the condition of public healthcare facilities in the state.

The footage shows a couple sitting on a footpath outside what is described as an overcrowded government hospital. The father appears to be holding their ailing child, who seemingly has an oxygen mask attached, while multiple medical tubes and equipment can also be seen around the child.

Nearby, the child's mother is visibly distressed and appears to be crying and asking passersby for assistance. The circumstances surrounding the video, including the hospital and the child's medical condition, could not be independently established from the footage alone.

Viral hospital video raises questions about public healthcare

The video reportedly gained traction after being posted on Reddit by user ‘ShivamKhandex’. The post, titled “Overcrowding in Uttar Pradesh Hospitals. Condition of Govt. Hospitals,” was shared a day earlier and had received more than 2.4K views, according to the information accompanying the post.

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The disturbing visuals quickly prompted reactions from social media users, with many expressing concern over the apparent lack of space and access to immediate medical care.

Some commenters directed their criticism toward the administration, questioning whether government hospitals have adequate doctors, medical staff and facilities to deal with large numbers of patients. Others focused on the broader issue of healthcare infrastructure and the pressure placed on public hospitals.

Social media users recall India's covid experience

The situation also reminded several users of the healthcare challenges witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when hospitals in different parts of India faced severe pressure because of surging patient numbers and limited resources.

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One user wrote, “And they say that India has sufficient doctors and hospitals.”

Another commenter said, “Remember Covid Guys. It brought the country's infra to its knees, and showed us the huge gaps that exist. But the government is busy playing Vande Mataram. They don't really care about us.”

Another said, "Medical is only available for people with money. Others can wait and keep waiting till their last breath."

The comments reflected a broader debate about whether India's healthcare system has enough capacity to provide timely and dignified treatment, particularly to people who depend on government hospitals.