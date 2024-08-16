Video Of Chaiwale Uncle Running Alongside Departed Train To Sell Chai To Passenger Leaves Netizens In 'Full Respect' For Him

Chaiwale Uncle Runs Alongside Departed Train To Sell Chai | X

A video of a chaiwala (tea seller) running on a railway platform alongside a train that departed seconds ago is going viral on Instagram. It shows the middle aged man chasing the train coach to serve tea to one of the passengers inside. While the train had started moving away, he managed to offer chai to the passenger who asked for it. He ran behind the coach and fixed his large tea container across the seat's window to serve him a cup of tea. Closely risking his life, he ran behind the moving train and gave tea to his customer. He is winning huge respect for his act on social media. Netizens were left impressed with him, seeing his dedication towards his job.

Watch video

Chaiwala runs behind train to serve tea

In the clip, the chaiwala is seen running alongside the train, balancing paper cups and his chai container. He later hangs the tea container on the window of the moving coach and then opens its nozzle to pour some tea in a cup. He soon serves the cup of chai to the passenger seated inside and manages to grab his container back before the train acquires speed. The video also captures the man providing the extra money or change back to the customer despite the train had already started to depart from the station premises.

The incident has taken the internet by storm, earning widespread admiration. While people missed thanking the man who silently filmed this moment, they expressed their respect and admiration towards the chaiwala.

Netizens react

The footage, which beautifully records and acknowledges the tea seller's unwavering commitment and hospitality to his customers, has touched hearts across social media platforms. Netizens were seen praising him dedication and spirit.

Instagram users believed him to a hardworking father trying to earn a living and make ends meet. Comments like "Respect for dad" echoed in the reply to the video, as it went viral with more nearly two million views. "Full Respect all dad's and those hard earned money!! Their sweat and blood is the happiness we enjoy today," people wrote further in admiration towards the man and every father. Netizens agreed to call this the "Video of the day."