 Video: Not 'Tauba Tauba', Kili Paul Chooses To Vibe To Karan Aujla's 'IDK How' Song
While the singer's 'Tauba Tauba' song that features Vicky Kaushal is trending on the internet ahead of the release of film Bad Newz, Kili chose to differ in his preferences.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Kili Paul, the popular Tanzanian TikTok star, was recently seen vibing to Karan Aujla's song 'IDK How' in his Instagram reel. While the singer's 'Tauba Tauba' song that features Vicky Kaushal is trending on the internet ahead of the release of film Bad Newz, Kili chose to differ in his preferences.

Instead of grooving to the filmy beat, he enjoyed another rendition of Aujla. In his recent video, the influencer was spotted lip-syncing to the lyrics of the 'IDK How' song.

Kili shared his reel on Instagram earlier this July, where he filmed himself vibing to the Punjabi beat. He wore casual clothes and posed next to a swimming pool while recording his lip-sync video. He was seen enjoying the lyrics and energetic feel of the song as he tuned into it.

Karan Aujla's 'IDK How'

To the unversed, Karan Aujla's 'IDK How' is one of the latest Punjabi songs released on YouTube in 2024. It was out during late June. Notably, the song is both composed and performed by Aujla, while it its music comes from Ikky & Kenny Beats. The beat comes under the label Rehaan Records.

If you aren't someone who is interested in Punjabi beats, the Bollywood fan in you might have made you listen to the trending song 'Tauba Tauba.' This song is another one from Aujla, which is a part of the upcoming film Bad Newz.

Talking of the 'Tauba Tauba' beat, it features Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The song is described as a "high-energy dance number." Dropped during this month, the song also already caught the attention of fans and left them impressed. It has hit more than 3,90,00,000 views on YouTube.

