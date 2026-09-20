VIDEO: Monkey Walks Into Salon, Gets Head & Body Massage; Viral Video Leaves Internet Amused

Monkey Walks Into Salon, Gets Head & Body Massage; Viral Video Leaves Internet Amused |

A monkey has become an unlikely internet sensation after casually entering a salon and appearing to enjoy a relaxing head massage like a regular customer.

The amusing video shows the animal making itself comfortable in a salon chair while the barber attends to it. What initially looks like an unexpected interruption soon turns into a rather unusual grooming session.

Monkey sits back for a relaxing massage

In the clip, the monkey can be seen sitting calmly in the salon chair as the barber gently massages its head. Instead of resisting or trying to escape, the animal appears completely at ease.

At one point, the monkey seems to close its eyes and relax into the treatment, making the scene look surprisingly similar to a human enjoying a visit to the salon.

Its calm demeanour has become one of the most entertaining aspects of the clip, with viewers joking that the animal had arrived with a clear idea of how it wanted to spend its day.

'VIP customer' leaves social media users laughing

The unexpected salon guest quickly grabbed attention online, with users coming up with humorous descriptions for the monkey's laid-back behaviour.

Several viewers jokingly referred to it as a “VIP customer”, while others suggested that it had discovered the pleasure of salon pampering and had no intention of leaving anytime soon.

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The monkey's relaxed expression and comfortable posture have also inspired jokes that it was silently asking the barber to continue the massage.

The unusual encounter has left social media users entertained, turning an ordinary salon chair into the setting for a memorable and rather unexpected grooming session. The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this user-generated video.