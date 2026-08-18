VIDEO: Massive Crocodile Enters Residential Home In Goa's Khandepar, Rescued

Residents of Khandepar in Goa were left startled after a large crocodile made its way into a residential property, turning an otherwise ordinary day into a tense wildlife encounter.

The reptile was spotted moving around the premises while people nearby watched from a safe distance. The unexpected visitor also sent several stray dogs into a panic as they barked at the crocodile and attempted to keep away from it.

Crocodile causes panic among residents

A video recorded at the location captured the crocodile roaming through the residential area. Some people who had been sitting outside quickly moved indoors as the animal began moving around the property.

The presence of such a large reptile so close to homes created considerable concern among residents. Rather than attempting to approach or drive the crocodile away themselves, people alerted the authorities and sought help from wildlife rescuers.

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The stray dogs seen in the footage appeared particularly agitated. Their barking added to the commotion as the crocodile continued moving through the premises.

Wildlife rescuers arrive in Khandepar

Wildlife rescuer Charan Desai and his team reached the location after receiving information about the crocodile. The rescuers began a carefully coordinated operation to secure the animal and remove it from the residential property.

The team eventually managed to capture the crocodile safely. It was then taken away from the residential area, bringing the potentially dangerous situation under control.

The rescue was completed without injuries to the family or other residents, while the crocodile was also safely handled during the operation.

Crocodile rescue video goes viral

Footage of the incident later attracted significant attention on social media. Viewers were particularly surprised by the crocodile's size and its presence inside a residential property.

Many comments focused on the behaviour of the stray dogs, which continued barking despite the intimidating reptile nearby. Others questioned how some people appeared relatively calm while the crocodile was moving around the premises.

One viewer humorously wondered why people had remained outside after spotting the crocodile, while another praised the apparent fearlessness of Indian stray dogs. The person filming the encounter also drew attention, with users questioning how they managed to record the scene from relatively close by.

The successful intervention by Charan Desai and his team ensured that the crocodile could be removed without harm to people or the animal.