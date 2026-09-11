VIDEO: Man Falls Through Unfinished Floor On Construction Site While Looking At Phone; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Man Falls Through Unfinished Floor While Looking At Phone; CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

A routine walk through a construction site turned into a serious accident when a man, distracted by his mobile phone, stepped into an unfinished section of flooring and fell to the level below.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, highlighting the potentially severe consequences of using a phone while walking in an area where construction hazards may be present.

Man falls through open floor while using phone

The CCTV video appears to show the man walking through an unfinished building while concentrating on his mobile phone. As he moves forward, his attention remains directed toward the screen rather than the path ahead.

He eventually reaches an incomplete portion of the floor. Without appearing to notice the opening, he steps forward and suddenly disappears through the exposed section.

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The fall appears to be significant, with reports indicating that the man sustained multiple fractures and was subsequently taken to hospital for medical care.

The incident has gained widespread attention because the danger can be clearly seen in the footage. The unfinished section is visible in the man's path, but his focus on the phone appears to prevent him from recognising the hazard in time.

Why phone distraction can be dangerous on construction sites

Construction environments can contain hazards that require constant awareness. Open floor sections, uncovered edges, temporary walkways, uneven surfaces, equipment, electrical installations and materials can all create risks for people moving through the area.

Even a brief distraction can reduce a person's ability to identify and respond to a hazard.

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Safety guidance commonly distinguishes between different forms of distraction. Looking at a phone can involve visual distraction because the person's eyes are directed toward the screen, manual distraction when the device occupies one or both hands, and cognitive distraction because attention is focused on the information being viewed.

These distractions can occur simultaneously, making phone use particularly problematic while walking through an unfamiliar or changing environment.