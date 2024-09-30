Video: Live Crabs Released In NYC Subway, Here's What Happened Later

Viral Video: Live Crabs Crawl On NYC Subway | Subway creatures

People can't stand rats and cockroaches, but what if you encounter crabs crawling inside your train coach? Some of you would be left screaming if something like this occurs. However, let us tell you about a recent incident that took place inside a subway in The New York City. A woman was seen carrying a bag full of crabs, only to later accidentally spill them on the floor and leave passengers shocked.

The incident was recorded on camera by fellow commuters when the woman's bag broke down and the crabs were immediately released. As the bag tore off and hit the floor, the crabs walked out on the floor of the transport.

It was chilling for viewers like you and me to witness the situation that unfolded there, but people who were on board didn't react in the expected way. There was no significant screaming and shouting after the bag filled with crabs fell on the ground.

More details about viral video

The woman was seen trying to manage the situation with help of passengers who assisted her. Some of the people on board provided her with a bag and facilitated her to transfer the crabs into the new bag. In the few seconds between which the transfer could successfully take place, the crabs were seen trying to spread themselves on the subway.

A passenger who was seated on the transport and observing the chaos, fearlessly grabbed one of the carbs with his bare hands.

The video the incident that happened on the transport was shared online on page meant for uploading instances that occurred on The NYC subway. The video was captioned to read, "Her bag of live crabs broke on the train."