Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack

Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora | Instagram

In a shocking incident from Gujarat, a man was seen chasing a bull and attacking it with an axe. The man rode a two-wheeler to chase the animal and throw the sharp weapon on it. A fellow commuter on the road recorded the cruel act on his phone camera and the visuals are now going viral on social media.

Animal cruelty incident from Gujarat

The video opened by showing a man in the Bilimora area of the Navsari district of Gujarat taking out an axe and riding his Activa behind a bull . He repeatedly held the object to attack and hurt the animal, which was not seen harming him. The bull was peacefully moving on the roadside when this man started to attack kit mercilessly.

Video below (Viewer discretion is advised)

Man chases bull to attack it with axe, dog protects animal

The man carried an axe in his hand while riding his vehicle and chasing the bull . As he went near the bull , he threw the axe on it. However, he failed in his attempts to attack the bull as the animal ran to save itself. It was also noted that a stray dog constantly shielded the bull by walking close to the animal as if it were the bull's bodyguard.

Animal activists share video online

The incident was uploaded online by several animal lovers and welfare activists trying to brought it to the notice of the local authorities and facilitate necessary action against the monstrous man. While a couple of internet users suggested the animal being harmed in the video to be a cow, it was learned that it was a bull instead.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 is the new normal in India. Cows families give us milk, butter cheese etc

🔴This is the way they are treated.

Bilimora, Navsari, Gujarat @BilimoraNagarp1 @bilimorapolice @NavsariPolice @GujaratPolice @Dept_of_AHD pic.twitter.com/LsmliG32bi — Ajay Joe (@joedelhi) August 24, 2024

The video caught the attention of social media users after it was posted by an Instagram page dedicated to the welfare of street animals, Streets dogs of Bombay. "This Attempt to Murder is Becoming the New Normal in India...Is this how we repay these innocent beings who sustain us with their gifts? This brutal violence must stop. We need to stand together and demand justice for these voiceless animals," the page captioned the video while raising voice against animal cruelty.