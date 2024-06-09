Video: BJP Punjab's Ravneet Singh Bittu Walks His Way Into PM's Residence After His Car Gets Stuck In Delhi Traffic

Punjab-based BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the PM's residence in New Delhi amidst claims of him being one of the new names in the the Union Council of Ministers to be sworn-in along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. In a video that has surfaced online, Bittu was seen ditching his car and walking on his foot towards the residence. After his car got stuck in Delhi traffic, the politician walked his way to attend the ceremony.

Delhi: BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu walks to the PM's residence after his car got stranded in traffic pic.twitter.com/a3KZfdFprL — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2024

Will Bittu be inducted into the PM's council of ministers?

The video shows the BJP leader crossing the roads along with his security personnel and walking into the PM's residence on foot. In his pink turban and formal white clothes, Bittu is seen rushing into the premises without his car. The video which was shared by news agency IANS ran lesser than a minute, but captured the leader walking his way, leaving behind his car that got stranded in the traffic.

According to a PTI report, Bittu might be of the BJP leaders who would be inducted into the PM's council of ministers. Other leaders in the list are said to be Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar among others.

Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu?

Ravneet Singh Bittu was previously a Congress leader, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with a seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He hails from the family of former Punjab CM Beant Singh and happens to be his grandson. It was earlier this year that Bittu quit Congress, after serving a three-term MP position in the state in association with the party, to join PM Modi-led BJP.

In the recent elections, he lost his Ludhiana seat to the Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.