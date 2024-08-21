 Video: Beedi-Smoker In Anantapur Dumps Lit Matchstick In Puddle Of 'Water', Fire From Hell Follows
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Beedi-Smoker In Anantapur Dumps Lit Matchstick In Puddle Of 'Water', Fire From Hell Follows

Video: Beedi-Smoker In Anantapur Dumps Lit Matchstick In Puddle Of 'Water', Fire From Hell Follows

Some days are meant to pass without any eventful developments. Others, not that much. A careless act from a beedi-smoker in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur made things go majorly sideways on an apparently peaceful day.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Pictured here is 'before and after' scene of a hellscape which most easily could have been depiction of a fairly normal day. | FPJ Web team

Smoking is injurious to health but carelessness can probably end lives. This was on full display in a video shared on social media platform X. The video begins with something that can be seen in any bylane of a small city, just a couple people chit-chatting their time away at roadside. A couple two-wheeler vehicles can be seen parked nearby.

Time seems to pass slowly as people walk by the chatting duo which seems pretty relaxed in their body language. All seems well.

FPJ Shorts
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results To Be Declared Soon At csirnet.nta.ac.in
Decathlon To Invest ₹933 Crore In India In Next 5 Years; Plans To Add 10-15 New Stores Every Year
Decathlon To Invest ₹933 Crore In India In Next 5 Years; Plans To Add 10-15 New Stores Every Year
Kajari Teej 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know
Kajari Teej 2024: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know
Viral Video: Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach In Dal Served In Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train
Viral Video: Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach In Dal Served In Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train

It's just a matter of couple seconds after which the chilled-out vibe in the video goes out of the window to make way for a frenzy in a situation that appears straight from hell.

One of the men from the chitty-chatty pair decides to pepper the conversation with some smokey bliss.

He lights a beedi and casually throws the (still partially lit) matchstick into a puddle of 'water'. In his mind, he was probably being a responsible citizen. He was dumping a lit matchstick in water after all.

It was not water, but a trail of petrol.

The picture of blissful moments he had in mind certainly didn't include flames of fire that threatened to burn him to a crisp.

Check out the video.

The video is being widely shared on social media. It is being posted that the incident is from Kalyanadurgam town in Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh.

It appears that a man, not seen in the video, was responsible for the mayhem. He had reportedly purchased five litres of fuel and while he rode his vehicle, the can burst, leaving a considerable trail of the flammable liquid.

Read Also
Maharashtra: This Isn't Garlic! Viral Video Reveals Shocking Truth About Fake Vegetable Sold In...
article-image

But of course the smoker is equally responsible. It is definitely not a good idea to dump a lit matchstick carelessly.

The fire reportedly engulfed nearby shops and vehicles but locals acted quickly and brought the flames under control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach In Dal Served In Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train

Viral Video: Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach In Dal Served In Shirdi-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train

Chilling Video! 5-Foot-Long Cobra Found Inside Washing Machine In Kota, Rescued

Chilling Video! 5-Foot-Long Cobra Found Inside Washing Machine In Kota, Rescued

Video: Beedi-Smoker In Anantapur Dumps Lit Matchstick In Puddle Of 'Water', Fire From Hell Follows

Video: Beedi-Smoker In Anantapur Dumps Lit Matchstick In Puddle Of 'Water', Fire From Hell Follows

Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event,...

Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event,...

Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video

Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video