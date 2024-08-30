Video: 4-Year-Old Kid On Tour To Israeli Museum Breaks 3500-Year-Old Jar Into Pieces, Authorities React To Shocking Incident

4-Year-Old Kid Breaks 3500-Year-Old JarAt Israeli Museum | X

You might have been curious to touch and know about the objects displayed at the museums better, however, the fear of breaking them off might have made you stay away. In most cases, you come across historic spaces with a 'Don't touch me' board or the objects being protected with a glass frame. However, you would be shocked to know what recently took place at a museum in Haifa, Israel.

Kid breaks artefact

When a four-year-old kid was walking through the Hecht Museum along with his father on a guided tour, he stopped by an ancient jar exhibited there. Seconds later, the boy ended up smashing it and breaking the artefact into pieces.

Watch video

A 4 year-old boy accidentally smashed a 3500 year-old jar dating back to the Bronze Age at the Hecht Museum in Haifa, northern Israel (23/08/24) :



During a trip to a museum in Israel, a 4 year-old boy accidentally smashed a 3500 year-old jar into pieces. The Hecht Museum in… pic.twitter.com/mHt7vLgPmi — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) August 29, 2024

3500-year-old broken into pieces

The incident is now going viral on the internet with the visuals of the damaged artefact. It was identified to be one of the jars, said to be 3500-year-old and associated with the Bronze Age, described to once carry wine or olive oil.

Boy starts crying over incident, parents react

As the boy disturbed the historic jar and left his family shocked, he was reported to have started crying closely understanding what he had done. It was learned that his mother calmed him down and she, along with her husband, tried to manage the situation by collecting the scattered pieces on the floor.

The father told The Guardian that he slightly pulled the jar which made it tip over and collapse. "I couldn’t believe it was my son who did it. I felt a bit angry with him," he said before revealing how the authorities reacted to the incident.

Here's what authorities did

In an unexpected response, the authorities didn't create a fuss about the boy's act and the damaged artefact. "The museum is not a mausoleum but a living place, open to families and accessible. We are appealing to parents: Don’t be afraid. Things like this happen. We will fix it and put it back," the head of the museum named Inbal Rivlin was quoted as saying in news reports.