'Very dark day in Saudi Arabia': Twitter reacts to women's rights activist getting sentenced 6 years in prison

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent womens rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media.

Loujain al-Hathloul's case, and her imprisonment for the past two and a half years, have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Twitter slammed the Saudi regime for the action aginst Loujain al-Hathloul.

"Very dark day in Saudi Arabia. Magnitsky Prize winner Loujain al-Hathloul has been sentenced to six years in prison for demanding the right to drive and being able to venture out of the home without a male guardian. Time to apply Magnitsky sanctions to the judges and prosecutors (sic)," commented author Bill Browder on Twitter.

"This is a grave injustice the world must protest," commented another user.

